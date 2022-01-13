NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. 562,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,878,040. The stock has a market cap of $403.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

