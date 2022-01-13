Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 15,000 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $884.01. 5,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,883. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $920.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

