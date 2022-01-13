DAEX Price Reaches $0.0069 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $5,623.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

