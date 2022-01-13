HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €64.90 ($73.75) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.66 ($85.98).

HEI stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching €64.12 ($72.86). 464,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.12 and a 200-day moving average of €67.49. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

