KickToken Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $143,439.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,756,114 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

