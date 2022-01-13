First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LDSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 284,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

