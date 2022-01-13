Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declines By 98.9%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,333,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.28. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

