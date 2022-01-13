GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,710 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,710 ($23.21) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

GSK stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,631.20 ($22.14). 9,706,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,053. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,642.80 ($22.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,581 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,486.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

