Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.10 ($9.20) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.50 ($7.38).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €7.46 ($8.48). The stock had a trading volume of 6,722,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

