Financial Advantage Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 4.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.