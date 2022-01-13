Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0653 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $2,104.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 62.5% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,201,506 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

