Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

