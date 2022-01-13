Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.81.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
