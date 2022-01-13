Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%.

YMTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $22.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.