Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $38,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

