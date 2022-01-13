Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.89. 48,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

