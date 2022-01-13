Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,462. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.08 and its 200 day moving average is $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.