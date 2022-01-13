KBC Group NV Has $260.60 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $260,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

Shares of TMO traded down $13.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $611.64. 21,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $637.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

