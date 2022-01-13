PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $385.66. 624,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,681,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.