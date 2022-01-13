SouthState Corp Acquires 1,423 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.