Creative Planning Acquires 3,079 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $238,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 237,786 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $278.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

