The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $149,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 394,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,957,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $838,686,000 after purchasing an additional 299,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 431,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $158.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.24 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

