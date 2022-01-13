NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 554 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.08.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

