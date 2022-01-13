Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $57.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.75. 12,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,575. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

