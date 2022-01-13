Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $57.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.75. 12,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,575. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
