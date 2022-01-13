First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,822. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $90.21 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

