Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 564. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Orica alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.