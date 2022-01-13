Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Decreases By 89.3%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gravity by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.64. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,570. The company has a market cap of $463.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80. Gravity has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $204.64.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 38.70%.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

