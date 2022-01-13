Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.