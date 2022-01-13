Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 2,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.