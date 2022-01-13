Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 21,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 62,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

