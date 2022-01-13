VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 16,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 15,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a net margin of 501.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

