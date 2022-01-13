Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,493,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

