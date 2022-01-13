Citigroup Inc. Sells 172,750 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $229,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $375.27. 41,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,287. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

