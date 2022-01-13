Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 693,690 shares of company stock valued at $230,350,656 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $918.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

