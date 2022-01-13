Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $879.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $920.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

