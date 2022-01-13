Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $225.93 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $225,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $446.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

