Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 27.8% in the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 65.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 123,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,525. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. FOX has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FOX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

