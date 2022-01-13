$14.25 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report sales of $14.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.29 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

AFCG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,825. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

