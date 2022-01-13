NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $65.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,218. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.