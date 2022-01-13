NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. 8,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

