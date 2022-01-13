MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,160.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $850,789.59 and approximately $43,160.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.35 or 1.00152761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00090444 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00329661 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00443788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00134659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007640 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

