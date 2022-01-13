CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.45

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $90.94 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.26 or 0.07636998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.18 or 0.99557909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,573,597 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.