ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 226.6% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $575,919.81 and approximately $11,387.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.00530173 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

