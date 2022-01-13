ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 226.6% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $575,919.81 and approximately $11,387.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.64 or 0.00530173 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

