Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Trading Up 8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 97,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 39,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

