Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.13 and last traded at $91.90. 21,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,082,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,419 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

