TE-FOOD Price Hits $0.0270 on Top Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00057960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

