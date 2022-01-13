Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.77

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 7399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $983.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

