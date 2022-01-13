Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $76.17. Approximately 9,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 391,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.
About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.