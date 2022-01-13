Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price was up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $76.17. Approximately 9,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 391,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

