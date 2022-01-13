UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.81

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

