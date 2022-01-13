Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.42. 559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -38.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.